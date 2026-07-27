Surveillance video captures 2 suspects after family's Titusville home shot at, police say

The Brief Titusville police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects after multiple gunshots were fired into an occupied home where a family was sleeping. Surveillance video captured two suspects fleeing on foot to a newer-model white sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz or Lincoln. No injuries were reported, and anyone with information or security camera footage is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department.



The Titusville Police Department continues to seek public help to identify two suspects accused of shooting into a home with people inside. Though no one was hurt, police said, the act demonstrated a reckless disregard for human life.

Police are seeking information about home shooting suspects in Titusville. (Source: Titusville Police Department)

What we know:

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. on July 25 after police responded to reports of multiple shots fired into an occupied home with a family sleeping inside.

Two suspects were captured on surveillance footage walking by the home on the 1400 block of Thomas Street before the shooting, police said. After, they ran away on foot to a waiting vehicle, the department said.

Investigators are currently seeking information on a newer-model white sedan, believed to possibly be a Mercedes-Benz or Lincoln, TPD said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if the people inside the home were being targeted or what prompted the shooting. Titusville Police told FOX 35's Esther Bower on Monday that this appears to be a random shooting.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

‘Disregard for human life’

What they're saying:

Interim Police Chief Wright told Bower the situation is extremely dangerous, which they don't take lightly.

Residents are concerned after days have gone by and the suspects have yet to be identified or located.

A neighbor, who spoke with Bower, said the crime is unusual for the neighborhood.

Read more: Florida family recovering after drive-by shooting floods home: 'Absolutely insane'

A Titusville mom was unnerved to hear of the incident after she was a victim of a drive-by shooting in January. She's still waiting for closure in her own case.

"My heart is with the family," she said. "Nobody knows what this is like until you go through it."

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

Residents and nearby businesses are also encouraged to check surveillance or doorbell camera footage captured around the time of the incident that could lead to any possible leads.