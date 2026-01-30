Florida family recovering after drive-by shooting floods home: 'Absolutely insane'

The Brief A Titusville mother is desperate for answers nearly a month after a drive-by shooting sent bullets through her home. Six bullets went through the apartment on Mount Vernon Avenue around 1 a.m. on January 8. The apartment flooded because one of the bullets hit a water line. Titusville police confirmed they are investigating the shooting but released no other information.



A Titusville family is speaking out after a drive-by shooting tore through their apartment, puncturing a water line and flooding their home.

The family says the gunfire narrowly missed children asleep inside, and they still have no answers nearly a month later.

What we know:

The shooting happened while the single mom and her three children were inside sleeping. One child was in the living room, just feet away from the window that was hit.

Most of the home’s physical damage has already been repaired, but the emotional toll remains. Hall says she is still trying to process the randomness of the violence and how no one’s been arrested yet.

"You can’t even be in your own home and be asleep and be safe anymore," Hall said. "I don’t know who would want to kill me or kill my kids, but it’s absolutely insane. Why would they just randomly shoot into our apartment? Why would this happen?"

Despite the damage, Hall kept one damaged item as a symbol of protection: a picture of Jesus that was struck by a bullet.

"My savior is my Lord and Jesus Christ, and he kept us safe and that bullet through the picture is a reminder of how much he cares," she said.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the attack is still a mystery. Hall says she has no idea why her family was targeted or if the shooters simply had the wrong address.

The Titusville Police Records Department confirmed on Friday that the case is an open and active investigation. However, officials would not release information regarding potential leads or descriptions of suspects. As of now, the shooter—or shooters—remain at large.

What you can do:

Hall is turning to the community for help, hoping someone’s home security system caught the perpetrators in the act.

"There has to be some video, maybe them coming around the corner," Hall said.

She is asking anyone who lives near the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Delespine Ave. to review their surveillance footage from the early morning hours of January 8. Specifically, she is asking the community to look for:

Unfamiliar vehicles

License plate numbers

Individuals carrying firearms

If you have any information, video footage, or witnessed suspicious activity in the area, you can contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-567-3900. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimeline, at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).