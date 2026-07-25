Police search for suspects after shooting into Titusville home, officials say

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The Brief According to reports, no one inside the home was injured. Officials say the suspects fled on foot to a waiting newer-model white sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz or Lincoln. The incident took place on the 1400 block of Thomas Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.



Titusville Police are investigating after two suspects fired multiple rounds into an occupied home in the 1400 block of Thomas Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

According to reports, no one inside the home was injured.

Officials say the suspects fled on foot to a waiting newer-model white sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz or Lincoln.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area around the time of the shooting to contact the Titusville Police Department.

"Firing into an occupied home demonstrates a reckless disregard for human life," said Interim Chief Wright. "We are asking our community to review surveillance footage and report any information, no matter how small it may seem."