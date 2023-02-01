Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says

A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol.

A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.

His condition was not immediately available. No other details were released.