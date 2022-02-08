Support pouring in for Brevard family as micro-preemie Nola continues health battle

Baby Nola is still fighting for her life in the NICU.

FOX 35 News first shared her story a few months ago. The micro-preemie was born at one pound six ounces back in September.

Today, she’s up to seven pounds, but her mom says she’s struggling with chronic lung disease.

"It’s been really, really bad and she’s been fighting numerous infections along with it, and somehow she just keeps fighting through," said mom Cathy Soteropoulos.

Soteropoulos started Baby Nola’s NICU Journey on Facebook after Nola was born.

Nearly 5,000 people have since joined the group.

"I ran into somebody at Walmart who said, ‘Are you Nola’s mom?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She said she followed me on Instagram," Soteropoulos said.

Those followers have become a support system. With Soteropoulos out of work and the medical bills piling up, she says strangers are stepping up. Her husband also works five to six days a week back home in Brevard County.

"People are coming up with ideas left and right. We have the Go Fund Me. People are creating cups, baking goods, t-shirts, bracelets," she said.

Some woman even cleaned their house. Soteropoulos says her family needs the support now more than ever – as Nola is facing a transfer from Advent Health in Orlando to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to address her lung condition.

"This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through," Soteropoulos said.

But in the midst of so much stress – a new milestone for the four-month-old. Nola is smiling.

"Just seeing her smile – it makes it all worth it."

If you’re interested in helping the family, here is a link to their Go Fund Me page.

