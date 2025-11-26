‘Super speeders’ arrested in Brevard, Polk counties after topping 110 mph, deputies say

The Brief Deputies arrested two drivers for excessive speeding — one at 111 mph in Brevard County and another at 117 mph in Polk County. Both cases come as Florida enforces its new "super speeder" law aimed at cracking down on speeds over 100 mph. The Polk County driver also had prior license suspensions and now faces a reckless driving charge.



Two drivers are facing charges in separate incidents in Brevard and Polk counties after deputies say they were caught traveling well over 100 mph during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The drivers are accused of violating Florida's "super speeder" law, which aims to crack down on excessive speeding and reduce deadly highway crashes.

In Brevard County, deputies arrested Ramzi Yehya, 26, after clocking him at speeds up to 111 mph on Interstate 95, according to the sheriff’s office.

A traffic deputy first recorded Yehya at 94 mph before his speed climbed as the deputy attempted to stop him. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the high speeds posed a serious danger on a congested holiday roadway.

"Unfortunately, ‘common sense’ ain’t that common anymore, as some people, like Ramzi Yehya, think that it’s a great idea to drive 111mph on I-95 in Brevard County!" said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "One of the things that I’m actually thankful for is our great deputies who let those who drive like maniacs know where ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge’ is located."

In Polk County, deputies arrested a driver identified as Fred William Betancourt, 25, after recording him at 117 mph while weaving through traffic, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The sheriff said Betancourt told deputies he was speeding because a friend needed to use the restroom. Judd said the driver had multiple license suspensions and now faces a reckless driving charge.

"I'll tell you, I'd be pooping my pants if I rode with this dude at 117 in a 70 on the interstate, weaving in and out of traffic. We'd never make it to a restroom. In fact, we'd have a hazardous waste dump right there in the front seat of his car. You know what I mean?" said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.