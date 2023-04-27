'Super odd': English bulldog puppy born with this popular Disney character on his head

It's not unusual for puppies to be born with spots on them, especially English bulldogs — but when those spots serve as a reminder of the most magical place on earth — you can't help but smile.

A North Carolina woman recently named her seven English bulldog puppies after the seven dwarfs from Snow White — Dopey, Doc, Sleepy, Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, and Bashful.

The puppies were born on April 3, but after a few days, Concord resident Marsha Randolph Dry noticed something different about Doc, who in the classic Snow White movie, is known as the leader of the dwarfs.

Doc has three spots on his head that resemble Disney World's official mascot — Mickey Mouse.

Right above Doc's right eye, there's a big brown circle with two smaller brown circles that looks just like Mickey Mouse.

Dry said the puppies were born by C-Section to mom Megan and dad Zorro in Matthews, North Carolina.