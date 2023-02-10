Super Bowl LVII: Orlando Science Center animals make their game day picks - Chiefs or Eagles

Who will win Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Orlando Science Center wanted to get in on the Super Bowl fanfare and posed the question to some of its animal friends. They asked Captain the macaw, Memphis the skunk, and Poppy, the chinchilla, to pick between the Chiefs and Eagles.

You can see which team each of them picked in the video below (spoilers belows).

So, who's going to win?