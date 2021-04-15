'Sunrise' the turtle rescued along Central Florida beach

article

Volusia County Beaches has rescued a turtle.

They posted about the rescue on Facebook on Thursday.

They said that they nicknamed the turtle, "Sunrise."

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Puppy found with mouth taped shut in Florida parking lot

She reportedly was rescued by Beach Safety Officer Ryan Skinner, who also took photos of the reptile along the water.

MORE ANIMAL STORIES:

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.