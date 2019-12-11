SunRail transforms into 'Gingerbread Express' on Dec. 13

article

SunRail riders will experience a holiday treat on Friday evening, as select trains will transform into the "Gingerbread Express."

The special one-night event, sponsored by Orlando Health, on December 13, will allow passengers to take a ride on the Gingerbread Express to a fun-filled family event adjacent to the Winter Park / Amtrak station. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To ride the "Gingerbread Express," purchase your regular train fare and ride one of two trains: P332 Northbound from Poinciana; Kissimmee/Amtrak; Tupperware; Meadow Woods; Sand Lake Road; Orlando Health; Church Street; LYNX Central; AdventHealth, and P335 Southbound from DeBary; Sanford; Lake Mary; Longwood; Altamonte Springs; Maitland. See the northbound schedule here. See the southbound schedule here. All passengers must be ticketed.

When the "Gingerbread Express" rolls into your station, a special character will greet you. Once on board the dedicated train car, the fun begins with distribution of a special keepsake lanyard that is your key to enter the event for fun activities and surprises at your destination in Winter Park. All children must be accompanied by an adult, 18 or older to enter GingerbreadLand.