SunRail collision with car in Sanford delays service, prompts road closures

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:12PM
Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - Emergency services from the Seminole County Fire Department, Sanford Fire Department, and Seminole County Sheriff's Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a SunRail train on Tuesday evening. 

According to authorities, the vehicle was struck on the tracks at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17/92 and Orange Blvd. in Sanford. The occupants of the vehicle were able to get out before the car was struck.

