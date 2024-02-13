SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 carrying IM-1 lunar lander

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the Intuitive Machines IM-1 mission on Wednesday, February 14, using a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is set for 12:57 a.m. ET, with a backup opportunity available on Thursday, February 15, at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Approximately two and a half hours before liftoff, teams will load cryogenic methane and oxygen onto the lunar lander on the pad, preceding the propellant load for the Falcon 9.

This marks the 18th flight of the first stage booster, which previously supported missions such as GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, and 12 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

About the IM-1 Lunar Lander Mission

The IM-1 mission represents Intuitive Machines, Inc.'s initial attempt at a lunar landing as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, a crucial component of NASA's Artemis lunar exploration endeavors. The payloads containing science and technology intended for the Moon's surface, as part of CLPS, aim to establish the groundwork for human missions and a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.