A person was hit and killed by a SunRail train in Seminole County Tuesday morning, causing service disruption between the Lake Mary and Sanford SunRail stations, officials said.

SunRail said commuters can expect a 90-minute delay for its northbound train P310 and a 30-minute delay for the southbound P315 train due to police activity near the tracks.

A bus bridge is being implemented between both stations.