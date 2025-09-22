SunRail may soon expand commuter rail service into Polk County

The Brief FDOT is studying a possible SunRail extension from Osceola into Polk County. The plan could bring service through Lowman, Davenport, and Haines City. Preliminary designs and impact studies are expected in January.



SunRail may soon expand its commuter rail service from Osceola County into Polk County, officials said Monday.

What we know:

SunRail could soon stretch beyond its current route, with a proposed extension from Osceola County into Polk County. On Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) met with local leaders to present findings from an environmental study. The study marks the first step in determining whether the rail line could expand through Lowman, Davenport, and Haines City.

What we don't know:

The project remains in its early stages, and officials have not yet outlined the costs, funding sources, or construction timelines. Community feedback and further assessments will play a role in shaping whether the expansion moves forward.

The backstory:

Central Florida’s growth has brought heavy traffic to key roadways like Interstate 4, U.S. 192, and U.S. 27. Transportation officials and local leaders have long considered rail expansion as a way to ease congestion and provide alternatives to driving in the rapidly developing region.

Big picture view:

If approved, the extension could connect fast-growing Polk County communities with the broader commuter rail system, easing pressure on road infrastructure and supporting economic development. For residents, the proposal reflects a push toward long-term transportation solutions that could reshape daily commutes.

What's next:

The next phase is expected in January, when preliminary designs and an impact analysis will be released. A public workshop will be held in late summer.

