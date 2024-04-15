SunPass issues alert about phishing scam carried out via text messages

SunPass has issued an alert about a scam that could affect your pocketbook.

As recently as last Wednesday, the toll program has warned the public about phishing attempts via text messages.

"I got it [last] Tuesday at 8:46 at night, so the timing of it was the first red flag to me," Cai Zhang of Davenport told FOX 35.

The text he received reads:

"The amount due for using the Florida Express Lanes is 3.95. We kindly request you settle this amount … to avoid incurring additional late fees."

The message also includes a link to a website featuring the same layout and logos you'd find on the real SunPass.com.

However, the $3.95 balance in the center of the homepage is a good indicator that the website is fake.

"I didn't even sign into my account," Zhang said. How do you know how much I owe you? That's got to be a scam."

Paige Vecchitto of Milton received a similar text message on Monday morning. Although the text differs, it also mentions a past-due balance of $12.51 and a link to a fake website. Initially, Vecchitto believed the text was real.

"That one just didn't even cross my mind as being a scam because I do have a SunPass account," she said. "So many things, banks, everything are sending notices that way, so I just, without even thinking, automatically clicked on it, which I don't usually do."

Her intuition kicked in right before typing in her personal banking information.

"When the invoice came up, I started trying to click just to see if I could get into my account. It wouldn't let me go anywhere, only to make a payment. And I'm like, 'This isn't right,'" she said.

In a message on its website, SunPass says:

"SunPass has been made aware that there is a phishing scam targeting the general public. To our knowledge SunPass has not been compromised and we are diligently monitoring the system."

If you're ever in doubt, contact SunPass to confirm whether a text message you've received is authentic.