Sunny, cooler weather in Central Florida as we head into Spring

We have a nice and cooler weekend ahead. Friday will bring sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. These temperatures are 10-15 degrees below what we felt yesterday.

Even though it will be cooler, the UV Index stays HIGH, so stay hydrated and reapply sunscreen when you are outdoors.

Saturday is the first day of Spring, and we will feel highs in the low-70s in Orlando. There is a chance for some spring showers along the coast.

We are tracking a 20%-30% chance for some light showers... keep that in mind if the beach is part of your weekend plans.

You can expect more of the same on Sunday. Afternoon highs in the low-70s with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. If you are spending time outdoors this weekend, our pollen count stays high through at least early next week.

