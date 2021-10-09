Sunny and hot day -- but watch out for rip currents at the beach

Central Florida saw strong storms move across the area yesterday, all thanks to a cold front that swept across the Florida peninsula Saturday morning.

On the back end of the front, we will see much drier air fill into the region today. If we do see any showers later this afternoon, they will be centered south of Orlando, mainly in southern Osceola and Brevard counties.

In those areas, heavy downpours and gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Afternoon highs today will be in the mid-80s along the coast and upper-80s across the interior. Winds will be out of the northwest.

If you are heading out to the Orlando Pride Festival, the weather is looking great! Temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a light shower or two.

If you are going to the beach, there is a high risk for rip currents, so make sure you swim near an open lifeguard stand. As for the rest of the weekend, rain chances increase to 40% coverage in the afternoon.

Next week is looking dry, rain chances stay below 30% and temperatures will return to the low-90s.

As for action in the tropics, forecasters are keeping an eye on a well-defined, non-tropical low pressure system off the coast of North Carolina.

The low is forecast to move slowly northwestward during the next day or so, and approach the North Carolina coast tonight and early Sunday.

"Environmental conditions could briefly become marginally conducive for the low to acquire subtropical characteristics through early Sunday," the National Hurricane Center said on Saturdya. "However, by late Sunday and Monday, environmental conditions should become unfavorable for any further development."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

