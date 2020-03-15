Sunday is the final day to visit the theme parks before they close to fight the spread of coronavirus

Sunday is the final day this month to visit the theme parks, as they all will close down in an effort to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The parks at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Legoland, Busch Gardens, and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will shut down at the end of Sunday night, staying close throughout the rest of the month.

The hours of operation for the parks final days are:

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hollywood Studios: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Epcot: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Studios: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Islands of Adventure: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Volcano Bay: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ANNEHUISER BUSCH PARKS

Seaworld: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aquatica: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Busch Gardens: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LEGOLAND

Legoland: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The hotels and shopping areas at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort will remain open.

Crowds flocked to the parks on Sunday morning. Traffic in the area was congested in the morning and visitors posted busy videos from inside.

