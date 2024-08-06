Sumter County Sheriff's Office hit by 'ransomware attack'

Stream FOX 35:

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday it had experienced a "ransomware attack."

"The agency acted quickly to cut off all access from the attacker," the agency wrote on social media.

The sheriff's office said the ransomware attack did not impact law enforcement service response.

"We are diligently working with FDLE and Florida Digital Services, along with other IT professionals to examine the nature of this attack. While this investigation is underway, our access to certain records will be limited," the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the numerous Sheriff’s Offices who have experienced a similar incident and have reached out and offered assistance.

No other details were released.