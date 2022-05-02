Summer staycations 2022: Where Floridians can get discounts at Orlando-area hotels and resorts this summer

article

Summer is right around the corner and if you're planning a road trip or looking for a staycation spot, there are many hotels and resorts in the area to choose.

If you live in Central Florida, many of these hotels have special rates for in-state residents. This is not an exhaustive list, but here are a few promotions that were shared with us via VisitOrlando.com and Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association.

Avanti International Resort (Orlando) - Florida and Georgia residents can save up to 28% off room rates. Use promo code: FLGA.

Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center (Orlando): Florida residents can save up to 20% off room rates. Use promo code: FLGA.

B Resort & Spa in the Disney Springs Resort Area (Lake Buena Vista): Save 15% on two-night stays or 20% on three-night stays. Promo code: BSPRING.

Caribe Royale Orlando (Orlando): Receive free breakfast for two, 25% off parking fees, and 1 p.m. checkout for bookings between May 30 and Oct. 1, 2022. Promo code: SUMMESC.

Delta Hotel by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista (Orlando): Florida residents can get up to 20% off standard rates.

Drury Inn & Suites near Universal Orlando Resort (Orlando): Florida residents can save up to 10% on their next stay.

Floridays Resort Orlando (Orlando): Florida residents can save up to 15% with promo code, FLGA.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando Convention Center (Orlando): Florida residents can save up to 20% standard room rates.

The Grove Resort Orlando (Orlando): Save up to 15% using promo code, FLGA.

The Point Hotel & Suites (Orlando): Save up to 15% on standard room rates and receive a free breakfast. Promo code: FLGA.

Advertisement

Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites: Save up to 15% on room rates for Florida residents.