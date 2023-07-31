Look up: First of 2 August supermoons to light up Florida skies this week

August will get a double showing of two epic moons – and they might be visible from Central Florida!

On Tuesday, the full Sturgeon Moon will reach its peak at 2:32 p.m. ET and it'll be visible if you look toward the southeast after sunset, according to The Old Farmers Almanac.

This marks the second supermoon of 2023, an "unusual" occurrence of four supermoons in a row. The moon will appear to be bigger and brighter than it typically does.

The Sturgeon Moon gets its name because of "giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer," according to The Old Farmers Almanac. Sturgeon are prehistoric-looking fish traced back to 136 million years ago.

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: The full Sturgeon Supermoon rises in the horizon seen from Alameda, Calif., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Blue Moon to light up August sky at the end of the month

At the end of August, we'll get another glimpse at another supermoon – the Blue Moon!

A Blue Moon is when two full moons occur in a single month, according to The Old Farmers Almanac. The Blue Moon will reach its peak at 9:36 p.m. on August 30.

This will be the largest, closest and brightest full supermoon of 2023. The next-closest supermoon won't be seen until November 5, 2025.

The "blue moon", the second full moon of a calendar month, is seen over the Valle shantytown in Caracas, on October 31, 2020. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Best time to see supermoons in your area

