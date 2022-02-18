Students fire back over prom dress code contract

Parents of students at Evans High School are scratching their heads after students came home with a dress code contract for the upcoming prom.

FOX 35 News went to a dress shop, and of about 100 dresses on one wall, only about nine of them actually fit within the guidelines of the prom contract.

Bebe’s and Liz’s dress shop owner Liz Sheppard says she’s seen more and more dress codes for prom over the years, and because of the way women’s dresses are designed, they’re getting harder to follow.

"I’m not saying that some of the rules are obsolete, but they’ve got to rethink them," said Sheppard.

Students are required to sign it, saying they’ll follow all the guidelines for what to wear at prom, including no backless dresses, no plunging necklines, and no cutouts or mesh. It has only one rule for the boys: to wear a suit, tie and dress shoes.

"It’s really hard because you have to find dresses within the rules, and they gave us little to no option when it comes to our dress," said Evans High School senior Shania Council.

According to the contract, if they don’t follow the rules, they could be sent home.

"We’re like okay, we’re going to get to go big, go out how we want, really getting the dress of our dreams that we really wanted, but now we can’t do that because of all these restrictions," said Evans High School senior Jada Wilson.

"I went to four dress shops already, and all of the dresses I’ve tried on, none of the dresses are allowed," said Council.

The school is encouraging students to ask the administration for approval of their outfits before prom.

"I should not have to ask ‘is this allowed? Can I wear this?’ It’s not fair."

The girls told FOX 35 their friends at other schools have had dress codes to follow but never had to sign a contract.

Orange County Public Schools told FOX 35 they are looking into the prom dress code contract at Evans High School, and they need more time to get answers.

