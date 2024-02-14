Student pepper sprayed, arrested at Lake Nona Middle School following 'aggressive' behavior

Watch FOX 35 Live

An ‘aggressive’ 12-year-old student was peppered sprayed and arrested at Lake Nona Middle School on Wednesday, deputies said.

The student allegedly became verbally aggressive and physically violent with school staff – at one point striking the school resource officer and removing their radio microphone.

Deputies said several attempts were made by staff to de-escalate the altercation that eventually led to the student being pepper sprayed.

The student was taken to Nemours for medical clearance out of an "abundance of caution."

No one was injured.

The student has been charged with battery on a school employee, battery on an LEO, resisting with violence, disruption of an educational institution, and depriving and officer of means of communication.

No other details have been released.