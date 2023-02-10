Student in custody after knife reported on Lake Brantley High School campus, police say

article

A student is in custody after police says a knife was reported on the campus of Lake Brantley High School on Friday.

According to school officials, Lake Brantley High was placed on a Code Yellow while police searched the campus.

In a message sent to parents, the school said that students came to the administrative team and said a student had a knife.

"We conducted a campus-wide search and were able to confirm that the student who was reported to have the knife was not on campus. At this time, law enforcement and our team will continue to investigate this allegation to determine the legitimacy of the tip we received."

In an email to FOX 35, Altamonte Springs police said a student was in custody.

No other information has been released.