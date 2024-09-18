Student, 11, arrested following school shooting threat in Alachua County

An 11-year-old boy is now in custody after officials with the Alachua County Sheriff's Department said he threatened a shootout at an Alachua County middle school on Tuesday.

Officials said he sent several messages to another student and claimed there would be a shootout at Kanapaha Middle School.

Law enforcement and school staff later followed up with the 11-year-old at his home regarding the threat, where he told them it was a joke.

The boy was taken into custody and faces a charge of written threats to do harm.

Deputies said there have been over 20 threats to county schools recently, with many of them online and outside the area.