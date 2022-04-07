Nearly dozen people stuck on ride at Universal Studios Hollywood

Crews are working to free nearly a dozen people stuck on a ride in Universal Studios Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a power outage may have been the reason the ride stopped working Thursday evening.

As of 5:30 p.m., two people have been freed from the ride, leading 11 others still stuck, firefighters say.

No injuries have been reported as of Thursday night.

SkyFOX is heading to the scene. It is unknown which ride had stopped working.

