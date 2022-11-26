Stranded, 'distressed' Florida hiker rescued thanks to aerial drone

article

A hiker in Florida will live to hike another trail thanks to an aerial drone that was deployed by Polk County Fire Rescue on Friday.

The person was hiking in Bartow at Tigers Creek Preserve around 12:46 p.m. when Polk County Fire said they received a report that a hiker was distressed.

When fire rescue officials arrived at the preserve, they said an aerial drone was launched to begin searching for the person who was reportedly stranded on a rural walking trail.

"Polk’s current drone program began in 2019 and currently conducts various missions for search and rescue, HAZMAT team deployment, major disaster scenes, storm damage asses. "Our drone program is essential to the commitment of the department’s 21st Century all-hazards preparedness," said Fire Chief Dr. Hezedean Smith."

The drone which uses an aerial view through specialized cameras was able to see what crews on the ground could not, allowing fire rescue officials to locate the hiker.