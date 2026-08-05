Disney reports attendance growth at Disney World despite declines at competitor parks

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The Brief Disney said Disney World had a "standout" quarter driven by strong attendance at the parks. The company, in its third quarter earnings report, said attendance at its domestic parks saw a 3% increase in attendance. Those results differed from what Comcast reported last month for Universal Orlando, which saw "softening" attendance this summer.



Disney isn't seeing a slowdown at its domestic parks despite attendance declines for its competitors.

On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Company released its third quarter earnings for 2026, reporting that its parks in Florida and California saw a 3% increase in attendance.

The company signaled out Disney World, which it said had a "standout quarter" thanks in part to attendance increases from "domestic tourists and annual passholders."

Disney's Experiences division generated $9.9 billion in revenue in the quarter that ended on June 27. That was a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

Its domestic parks business generated $7 billion in the quarter, an 11% increase from the year prior. Profit was up 27% to $2.1 billion.

"It's important, I think, to highlight that we're performing significantly better than our competition," Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro said in a call with investors. "And to remind everyone, we're achieving this even during a period where there's a fair amount of macro uncertainty."

D'Amaro, who took over as CEO earlier this year, attributed some of the growth at the domestic theme parks to targeted promotions.

Disney World launched a number of ticket and hotel discounts this summer.

"When you see promotions in the market, it's not something to be concerned about, or it shouldn't be a measure or gauge the health of our business," D'Amaro said. "We've been deploying promotional offers regularly, and what they're really about is going after a targeted market segment to drive incremental value."

The company also highlighted strong business with its cruise line, which recently expanded with two new cruise ships: Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure.

Universal parks see "softening" attendance in Orlando

Disney's theme park results are in stark contrast to what Comcast reported last month for the Universal theme parks in Orlando.

The company painted a very different picture of the Central Florida tourism landscape, saying attendance at Universal Orlando had "softened" in June.

Executives attributed the decline to economic factors such as higher fuel prices and lower consumer confidence.

Attendance at Universal Orlando was "below expectations;" however, Comcast co-CEO Mike Cavanagh said the company believed the slowdown would be temporary.

"We fully expect that once economic conditions and consumer demand sizes for us that we'll be getting that attendance back and thrilling our fans in these parks because they are such good businesses and good experiences," Cavanagh said.

Epic Universe, the multi-billion-dollar theme park the company opened last year, was one bright spot.

The park delivered "strong guest response" and continued to perform well, Cavanagh said during the investors call.

The company's parks division reported a 5% decline in profit in the latest quarter, citing an increase in operating expenses.

New experiences coming to Disney's parks

D'Amaro said Disney continues to invest in its Experiences business, citing several projects the company has in the works.

Disney shared a graphic Wednesday to highlight many of the new attractions coming to its theme parks.

Disney World is getting a villains-themed land and a 'Cars'-inspired land at Magic Kingdom. At Disney's Hollywood Studios, construction is underway on a land based on "Monsters, Inc." And at Disney's Animal Kingdom, the former DinoLand USA area is being transformed into Tropical Americas, a land that will feature attractions inspired by "Encanto" and Indiana Jones.