Storms bring torrential rain across region, flood roadways

A strong line of storms moved across Orange and Seminole counties mid-afternoon Wednesday, bringing with it torrential rain and multiple lightning strikes.

Several cars were reportedly stalled on roads in Orange County's Conway neighborhood. The heaviest rain was pushing through Seminole County into Volusia County shortly before 4 p.m.

"Wind gusts up to 50 mph and some small hail is possible with these storms," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards.

A favorable weather pattern will aid in generating daily showers and storms now through the weekend. In regards to the timing of development, it could be before noon on some days and after 12 p.m. on others.

Rain accumulations through mid-week and into the weekend could exceed nearly two inches in some cases. The focal point on that looks to be primarily around the eastern side of the state with lesser accumulations over the far north and western areas.