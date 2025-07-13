National Hurricane Center: Storm system in Gulf being monitored for possible tropical development

The Brief Meteorologists are monitoring an upper-level disturbance moving into the Gulf of Mexico with a low chance of tropical development. Warm Gulf waters, now in the mid-80s, could help fuel the system as it interacts with a ridge of high pressure. The National Hurricane Center currently gives it a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.



Forecasters are keeping a close eye on an upper-level disturbance that could bring tropical development to the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, although the risk remains low.

According to local meteorologists, the disturbance is expected to move into the Gulf early this week, where it may encounter favorable conditions for organization due to warm water temperatures, now in the mid-80s.

While the system currently poses no immediate threat, the National Hurricane Center has given it a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

The Storm Team says it will continue monitoring the system as it interacts with a ridge of high pressure and gains access to warm Gulf waters, which could serve as fuel for further strengthening.