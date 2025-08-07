Daughter pleads for answers after father killed in hit-and-run in Orlando

The Brief A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando. ]His daughter is pleading for the driver to come forward, calling the act "inhumane." The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the suspect.



The daughter of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing a busy Orlando road in a wheelchair is pleading for the driver responsible to come forward, calling the act "cruel" and "inhumane."

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Colonial Drive in Orlando.

A man using a wheelchair was crossing the road when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead, and the suspect has yet to be found.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or provided a description of the suspect vehicle. It's also unclear if there were any surveillance cameras or witnesses that might help identify the driver. The FHP continues to investigate and is asking for tips from the public.

The backstory:

The victim was originally from Puerto Rico and spent most of his life in Orlando. His daughter, Naomi Castro, described him as a kind and passionate man who loved cooking, music, and his family. His health condition required the use of a wheelchair, which he was in at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

Naomi Castro, the victim’s daughter, said she was notified of her father’s death when an officer came to her home in the middle of the night.

"My whole world shattered. It was like I couldn't move," Naomi said. "It's just a terrible feeling, you know, to literally have your heart sink down to the bottom of your feet."

The tragedy happened so fast, she says she’s still trying to grasp it – she’s heartbroken, angry, confused, frustrated.

"I feel empty. It's very hard," she said. "The world loves a good person and it's not fair."

She says her father grew up in Orlando, but was from Puerto Rico originally. He loved cooking, loved music, and loved his family.

What's next:

Right now, the family is also trying to raise money for funeral expenses. Castro told FOX 35 it’s been very difficult trying to think about that while she’s still grieving.

Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to search for the driver and is asking anyone with information to come forward.