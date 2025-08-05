Undocumented immigrant arrested in Orlando: 'Defrauded America out of millions of dollars'

The Brief An undocumented immigrant was recently arrested in Orlando after officials say he "defrauded America out of millions of dollars." Osman Donaldo Zapata, a Honduran national, is accused of being involved in a large-scale fraud scheme. Zapata allegedly cashed checks of undocumented workers through the running of shell companies.



An undocumented immigrant was recently arrested in Orlando after officials say he "defrauded America out of millions of dollars."

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Orlando and other partners recently arrested Osman Donaldo Zapata.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Zapata, a Honduran national, is accused of being involved in a large-scale fraud scheme where he allegedly cashed checks of undocumented workers through the running of shell companies.

Officials say Zapata illegally entered the U.S. before then committing millions of dollars in fraud.

Osman Donaldo Zapata was recently arrested in Orlando. (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Zapata's arrest was a collaborative effort between the following agencies:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)

Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orlando

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s ERO Orlando sub-office

United States Marshals Service

U.S. Department of State

IRS Criminal Investigations

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet announced what charges Zapata is facing. It is unclear where he is currently being held.