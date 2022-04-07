Storm rips roof off Florida home in Fern Park: 'It was just kind of crazy' says homeowner

Several homes in one Seminole County community were damaged when afternoon storms passed through the area on Thursday.

A homeowner in Fern Park said he heard a loud rumble as heavy rain and strong winds kicked up just after noon. He ran outside to discover his roof had been peeled off his home on Gladwin Ave.

"It's shocking, especially to see all the other houses around here that weren't touched at all," said the homeowner. "So it was just kind of crazy."

A home in Fern Park received damage during an afternoon storm on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Other residents in the neighborhood told FOX 35 News that saw "funnels over the house."

"Radar confirmed the severe storm was rotating, and it's possible a brief tornado was produced," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner as he reviewed radar imagery. "The radar beam height in that location is 3,900 feet above the ground, so this would’ve been a very low-level circulation."

The National Weather Service will survey the damage before determine if, in fact, a tornado struck in Fern Park.

