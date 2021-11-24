Stores busy with last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

It was a busy day at grocery stores around the Orlando metropolitan area, as people shopped for last-minute Thanksgiving items.

"We are picking up last-minute supplies for my daughter for mac n’ cheese," Sandra Maier said.

"I’m coming to shop for ingredients for desserts of fudge brownie or a pecan pie," D’Angela Jackson said.

Whether it’s macaroni and cheese or desserts, last-minute shoppers are picking up items from grocery stores for their Thanksgiving meals.

"I have to get the potatoes and for the brownies, I have to get the granulated sugar and cocoa powder," Brandon Byer said.

The Walmart off Rinehart Road in Sanford was full of people all day. That’s why D’Angela Jackson was prepared for the worst.

"She actually told me, she was like ‘you better go before work’ because you’re going to be in there for a couple hours," Jackson said.

While many still have grocery shopping to do before the holiday, others got theirs done ahead of time.

"I’m not a last-minute person. So I try to get mine during the week," Rochelle Jackson said.

While Walmart is closed for Thanksgiving, CVS and Walgreens will be open.

