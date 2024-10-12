Stolen car fleeing from troopers in Orange County crashes into vehicle, hospitalizes others: FHP

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after a vehicle fleeing from troopers crashed into another vehicle Saturday afternoon in an Orange County area, according to officials.

FHP said a 2019 Honda Accord struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra as it was trying to flee from deputies in the area of North Hiawasse Road and West Colonial Drive.

Occupants inside both vehicles were transported to area hospitals following the crash.

Troopers said the Accord was later determined to be stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to officials.