Eustis police identify person of interest in Ferran Park stabbing; suspect in custody

Eustis police said they are investigating an alleged stabbing at Ferran Park that occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday and had identified a person of interest in the case.

Authorities released the name of the person of interest as James Edward Thompson Jr. Police warned the public not to approach him, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Eustis police later said Thompson was taken into custody in Leesburg in coordination with the Leesburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident or Thompson was asked to contact the Eustis Police Department.