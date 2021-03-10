Steak 'n Shake replacing table service with self-serve kiosks

Steak 'n Shake says it will be replacing table service with self-serve kiosks at its locations.

The news comes from Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, which says customers will now order from kiosks in the dining rooms instead of from waitstaff.

The sit-down counter service will also not be available.

"We are embracing efficiency and transitioning the service model to empower our guests to place and pick up their own orders," the company said.

(Courtesy: Steak n Shake)

Throughout the pandemic, Steak 'n Shake continued to operate its drive-through and saw increased business through delivery and takeout.

"For most of 2020, off-premises became our business. We increased off-premises sales for comparable stores by 14.3%, generated cash from operations, and effectively turned the business around during the pandemic."

Steak 'n Shake, known for its milkshakes and signature Steakburgers, announced last year that it was closing dozens of locations across the U.S.