State Road 46 in Seminole County opens as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes

The Florida Department of Transportation opened State Road 46 in Seminole County on Saturday because of water levels receding to safe levels. The area has been dealing with massive flooding since last month due to Hurricane Ian.

"The recent flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties was a result of Hurricane Ian sweeping across the state. The Department will continue to monitor the area around S.R. 46 and make adjustments as needed," FDOT said.

Motorists are reminded to drive safe, use caution, and remain patient as they travel through the roadway.