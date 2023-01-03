State-of-the-art Florida Children's Museum offers hands-on learning, exploration for kids

Need some playtime and education on your next family adventure? Then try the brand new Florida Children's Museum in Lakeland, Florida.

This 47,000 square foot interactive exhibit is perfect for kids ages 0 to 12 and will provide endless hours of entertainment.

Adults can join in on the fun too, with interactive exhibits like a sculpture that comes to life when you beat a drum.

At the museum, your little ones can also act out their dream careers and learn about their community helpers by pretending to run a food truck, take care of animals, and even run their own citrus factory.

Tickets are only $15 for adults and $15 for kids (children under 2 are free). Visit www.explorefcm.org for more information and to purchase tickets.