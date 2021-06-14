Expand / Collapse search

Starting Tuesday, Disney parks on both coasts no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated guests

Mickey Mouse pauses on Main Street, U.S.A. just before sunrise prior to the phased reopening of Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disneyland in California is joining Walt Disney World in Orlando by dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests.

Starting Tuesday, both coasts will no longer require masks indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated guests.

The only time all guests on both coasts will be required to wear masks is on Disney transportation, such as buses, monorails and the Skyliner at Walt Disney World.

Neither Disneyland nor Walt Disney World are requiring proof of vaccination, but are asking those guests who are not fully vaccinated, ages 2 and up, to continue wearing face masks indoors except when eating.

Also happening at Disneyland on Tuesday, out-of-state guests will officially be allowed back into the park, along with Disney's California Adventure.

Disneyland, just like Walt Disney World, will continue to use a park pass reservation system due to capacity limits.

For more information on guidelines on both coasts, visit Disneyland's website and Walt Disney World's website.