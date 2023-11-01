Starbucks holiday cups: Here's a look at this year's designs

'Tis the season! The holidays have kicked off at Starbucks as the Seattle-based coffee chain revealed this year's holiday cup designs.

On Wednesday, the company announced its cup collection is a mix of "holiday red and Starbucks greens and a mood-boosting magenta, each one accented with sparkles for a bit of magic."

The cups will be available at stores starting Thursday, Nov. 2.

"When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors,’" said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks. "We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 2023 Starbucks Holiday Cup: Peppermint Swirl (Starbucks)

The 2023 cups were designed by Bridget Shilling. There's Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Spool, Bauble Wrap and Frosted Bauble for cold drinks.

"Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers," Cameron said. "My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends." Each cup features a gift tag to write notes or share a seasonal sentiment.

Also on Thursday, customers can start ordering Starbucks holiday drinks, which include the favorite Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmlik Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte. This year's new drinks are the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte and Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.