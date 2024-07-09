Starbucks handing out free reusable straws on Wednesday: How to snag one
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Starbucks fans are in line for a treat on Wednesday when baristas will pass out free colorful straws with the purchase of a cold drink at locations across the U.S. and Canada.
The promotion applies to drinks bought in-store, on the Starbucks app, and on popular delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.
The bright, striped straws are reusable and work with lids on most Starbucks cold cups.
Customers will be limited to one reusable summer straw per drink, while supplies last.