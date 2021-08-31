St. Pete officer who died from COVID-19 complications to be laid to rest with vaccine clinic at funeral site

article

Officer Michael Weiskopf was the third Bay Area law enforcement officer to die due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, a service will be held to honor his memory in St. Petersburg.

It’s a loss that has been heartbreaking for both the family and the community, but now, Weiskopf’s widow has a message for those mourning his death. Her message is to get vaccinated.

At the time of his death, Officer Weiskopf was unvaccinated. His wife says despite her best efforts, he didn’t want to get the vaccine. The 52-year-old lost his battle to COVID-19 on Friday, and his wife says she doesn’t want other families to have to experience what she’s going through.

Before the funeral services are set to begin, the Florida Department of Health will be outside the The Coliseum, where services will be held, to host a pop-up vaccine clinic in an effort to carry out Officer Weiskopf widow’s wishes to encourage others to get the shot.

Officer Weiskopf spent his life serving the public first as a chiropractor, then as a firefighter and EMT, before joint the St. Petersburg Police Department back in 2003. Chief Holloway says it’s a loss that could have possibly been avoided.

Friday afternoon, the department held a procession to transport Officer Weiskopf’s body from Bayfront Health over to the funeral home. The chief said Weiskopf worked on the traffic unit and took his job seriously, adding that it’s a tragic loss for the department.



The funeral for Officer Weiskopf will be held at 1 p.m. in the Coliseum Ballroom in St. Petersburg. The service is expected to last about an hour. An outside ceremony will include the presentation of colors, 21-gun salute, taps, a rider-less horse and the presentation of the flag to the family.

From 9 a.m. until noon, the county health department will be in the parking lot to provide vaccines to anyone who is interested.

On Monday, Polk County Deputy Christopher Broadhead was laid to rest. He also passed away last week after spending several weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19.