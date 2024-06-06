St. Cloud man dies in house fire, officials say

article



A St. Cloud man died in a house fire Thursday morning, city officials said.

Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a home on the 1300 block of 4th Street in response to a fire.

Firefighters said they saw smoke coming from the home and were told there was a man inside.

They pulled the 87-year-old man from the home and began lifesaving measures, but he died on the scene.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. There were no other injuries.

The Red Cross is working with the occupants of the adjoining residence to provide temporary housing.