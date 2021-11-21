St. Augustine turns on 'Nights of Lights' to kick off holiday season

A crowd of people gathered and cheered as the lights were turned on to commence St. Augustine’s Christmas celebration, known as the Nights of Lights, on November 20.

Thousands of lights were switched on, illuminating the Florida city’s historic district and downtown area. The seasonal festival was to be held until January 31, 2022.

The City of St. Augustine will be offering a Free Park & Ride Shuttle on Light up! Night! and select days during the Nights of Lights Season.

Plaza de la Constitución, St. Augustine, Florida, USA illuminated for the annual Nights Of Lights.

Nights of Lights is a free event open to everyone and tickets are not required.

This video posted to Instagram by Joseph DeGance shows the moment the lights are turned on.

