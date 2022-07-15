Expand / Collapse search

Sssssurprise! Sneaky snake finds perch at Florida woman's front door

One Florida woman was waiting anxiously for her Amazon Prime Day deliveries when an unexpected visitor showed up on her doorbell camera.

"This wasn't the ‘person’ I was expecting," wrote Krissy Lee in a post on the Wedgefield Orlando Residents Group Facebook page. 

That person was a snake that decided to take refuge in a small topiary by the front door of Lee's home. Lee said she was alerted to the snake's presence after her doorbell camera sent a notification.  

Credit: Krissy Lee

It was not immediately clear what type of snake was at Lee's door, though it appears to resemble the non-venomous Southern black racer, which is common throughout Central Florida.