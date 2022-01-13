SR-408 westbound lanes reopen 5 hours after fatal crash in Orlando

A major crash shut down the westbound lanes of State Road 408 near downtown Orlando on Thursday morning. The lanes reopened five hours later.

One person was killed and 8 were reportedly injured, including 3 people who were hospitalized.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the exit ramp near Rosalind Ave. in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it involved two vehicles.

MORE NEWS: 'Pop, pop, pop!': Witness says she saw neighbor get shot at Orlando apartment complex

In an update, the sheriff's office says one person has died and one of the people taken to the hospital is in critical condition.

Officials say there were a total of 8 patients.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.