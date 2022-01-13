'Pop, pop, pop!': Witness says she saw neighbor get shot at Orlando apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting call at an Orlando apartment complex early Thursday morning.

This happened at the Barber Park Apartments on Lake Margaret Drive.

FOX 35's Nestor Mato talked to a witness who says she saw someone in a car drive by, shoot at her neighbor, and drive away. The woman said there is a bullet hole in a truck in the parking lot of the complex.

"The car came around, pop, pop, pop! Pretty scary. So I told my roommate to call 911," she told FOX 35 through tears. "He was trying to get up to walk upstairs and call his girlfriend. I just hope he's ok."

FOX 35 has reached out to police to confirm details and to see if there are any suspects.

