SR 408 at I-4 reopens after closure due to loose scaffolding, windy conditions

State Road 408 (East-West Expressway) was shut down in both directions at Interstate 4 early Thursday evening, due to loose scaffolding and windy conditions, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

"Loose pieces were removed and the remaining support brackets of the scaffolding are secure," said Lt. Teresa Ruhl with the Florida Highway Patrol.

FDOT and SGL Construction, the contractor overseeing the I-4 Ultimate Project, were at the site. It was determined the roadway was safe to reopen.

The road reopened around 7 p.m. after being closed for about an hour. Traffic was also delayed on both directions of Interstate 4.

