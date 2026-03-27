1 in custody after Orange County reported stabbing, deputies say

The Brief Orange County deputies detained one person Friday evening, March 27, 2026, following a stabbing in the Pine Hills area. Investigators discovered a man in his 30s suffering from what were reported to be non-life-threatening injuries. While one individual is in custody, the sheriff's office has not yet released information regarding potential charges or a motive.



One person was detained in connection to a stabbing in Orlando, Friday evening.

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to the 1800 block of Firwood Court regarding a stabbing on March 27 – finding an injured person.

A man – said to be in his 30s – was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies reported that one person was detained in connection to the incident.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is made available.